Previous
Next
The Fairy by stowgarden
27 / 365

The Fairy

When you mention fairies in your garden, this is what I have.....The Fairy rose. It is just over a metre high and cascades over a small trellis tower. In mild winters it can still be flowering at Christmas.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise