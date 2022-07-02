Sign up
27 / 365
The Fairy
When you mention fairies in your garden, this is what I have.....The Fairy rose. It is just over a metre high and cascades over a small trellis tower. In mild winters it can still be flowering at Christmas.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
0
0
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
5
5
365
iPhone 7
2nd July 2022 1:45pm
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
fairy
