'Step outside, the summertime's in bloom' by stowgarden
33 / 365

'Step outside, the summertime's in bloom'

Every time I step through the patio doors this time of year, that song comes into my mind....
'Don't look back in anger' - Oasis
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
