Fennel by stowgarden
37 / 365

Fennel

This fennel plant is now way over 6 feet high and its structure is always fascinating. Self seeded of course!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
10% complete

