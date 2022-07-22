Previous
It's that fennel again! by stowgarden
47 / 365

It's that fennel again!

Now about 8 feet tall, I love this plant. It's structure, the feathery leaves, the number of insects it attracts, all draw me to it. Maybe I should just fill the garden with fennel!! :-)
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
12% complete

View this month »

