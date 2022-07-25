Previous
Cornflower by stowgarden
Cornflower

For the details theme. I think macro images are my favourite to take. The intricacies of nature fascinate me.
This is a self seeder growing from a self seeded seed!!!
Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely close up and striking blue color
July 25th, 2022  
