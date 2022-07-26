Previous
Honeysuckle berries by stowgarden
51 / 365

Honeysuckle berries

Another image for the details theme.
Cooler today and managed to get some gardening done, kept getting distracted by things to photograph!
Cherrill

@stowgarden
