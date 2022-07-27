Sign up
52 / 365
Fluff
Another for the details theme. This is a hawkshead seed head. These weeds are growing prolifically in our lawn since it is so dry and the grass is parched. I featured the individual seeds the other day.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
3
1
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
26th July 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
weed
,
details
,
seedhead
,
52wc-2022-w30
Faye Turner
Lovely
July 27th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice details. For the first time our parched lawn has produced a small ragwort flower!
July 27th, 2022
Cherrill
@shepherdman
I suppose there must be an upside!! :-)
July 27th, 2022
