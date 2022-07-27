Previous
Fluff by stowgarden
Fluff

Another for the details theme. This is a hawkshead seed head. These weeds are growing prolifically in our lawn since it is so dry and the grass is parched. I featured the individual seeds the other day.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Faye Turner
Lovely
July 27th, 2022  
Shepherdman
Nice details. For the first time our parched lawn has produced a small ragwort flower!
July 27th, 2022  
Cherrill
@shepherdman I suppose there must be an upside!! :-)
July 27th, 2022  
