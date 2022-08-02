Previous
Into the woods by stowgarden
Into the woods

This is the title of the next MFPIAC. So I was delving into the archives and found this for starters. Just the place to be on a hot day like today. Holkham woods on the north Norfolk coast.
2nd August 2022

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
Jacqueline ace
Lovely dappled light!
August 2nd, 2022  
