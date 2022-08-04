Ever hopeful

This was the sky heading towards us yesterday evening. At last I thought, some rain!! Not a drop!! I cannot remember when it rained last in this area.
You get some idea if you get to see the state of some of London's Royal parks!!
I will be missing in action for a few days as I'm having the first of my cataract ops tomorrow.
Good luck tomorrow, hope all goes well. FIL had his done, took him home and he had a little kip on the sofa. When he woke up, he removed the eye protection in his sleepy state, rubbed his eye and undid all the good work the docs did. Had to take him straight back to hospital!