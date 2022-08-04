Previous
Ever hopeful by stowgarden
Ever hopeful

This was the sky heading towards us yesterday evening. At last I thought, some rain!! Not a drop!! I cannot remember when it rained last in this area.
You get some idea if you get to see the state of some of London's Royal parks!!
I will be missing in action for a few days as I'm having the first of my cataract ops tomorrow.
Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
FunnyFace
Ooh, I love the weathervane, of course. Am enjoying the summer but we do need a good downpour or two.

Good luck tomorrow, hope all goes well. FIL had his done, took him home and he had a little kip on the sofa. When he woke up, he removed the eye protection in his sleepy state, rubbed his eye and undid all the good work the docs did. Had to take him straight back to hospital!
August 4th, 2022  
Cherrill
@blightygal AAgggh! That wasn't a good idea!! Hope its ok now. I'm so nervous!!
August 4th, 2022  
FunnyFace
@stowgarden Yeah, I would be too but apparently it's not so bad. The results are well worth it :-) Be thinking of you and keeping fingers crossed!
August 4th, 2022  
Cherrill
@blightygal aww thanks. Ill be back soon!!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
