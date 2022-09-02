Previous
Autumn crocus by stowgarden
Autumn crocus

This is the first photo I've attempted in just about a month. In the last 4 weeks I've had both cataracts done so everything is a little out of focus for the moment! I've worn glasses for over 60 years and now I've got to wait another month before I can have a new pair! I must say the ops were very successful and I see such colour and everything is so bright! Never underestimate our wonderful NHS!!
Also in all that time our garden has still had no rain!!! I remember learning in school that the East of England was the driest part of the country....no kidding!! :-)
