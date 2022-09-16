Previous
The middle of nowhere by stowgarden
The middle of nowhere

Thhis is where we stayed during our stay in Tuscany. A renovated 15th century farmhouse with different sized apartments. Surrounded by vineyards and olive groves it was fabulous. This is Chianti country so we did ok!!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

