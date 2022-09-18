Sign up
63 / 365
Sunset over the olive grove
In my absence we managed a holiday in Tuscany. Talk about layers!!....this was the view from our front porch at sunset. Olive groves and deep woodland, where the boars live and make a lot of noise at night!!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
1
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
Tags
sunset
,
holiday
,
hills
,
layers
,
tuscany
,
olive-trees
gloria jones
ace
Love the layers and colors
October 11th, 2022
