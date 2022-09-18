Previous
Sunset over the olive grove by stowgarden
63 / 365

Sunset over the olive grove

In my absence we managed a holiday in Tuscany. Talk about layers!!....this was the view from our front porch at sunset. Olive groves and deep woodland, where the boars live and make a lot of noise at night!!
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
gloria jones ace
Love the layers and colors
October 11th, 2022  
