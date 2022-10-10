Previous
New eyes 1 by stowgarden
New eyes 1

So I have been missing for nigh on 2 months. In that time I have both cataracts done and despite blurry vision we had a holiday in Tuscany.

For those of you who know the effect of light and colour after cataract ops is quite astounding, so with new eyes I have tried to capture some autumn colour in the garden, over the next few days.

Meanwhile I'll back fill with a few Tuscan images I managed to take.
Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Kartia ace
Wow the colour on this one is fabulous. Glad you can enjoy it even more with your 'new eyes'.
October 10th, 2022  
