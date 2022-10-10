New eyes 1

So I have been missing for nigh on 2 months. In that time I have both cataracts done and despite blurry vision we had a holiday in Tuscany.



For those of you who know the effect of light and colour after cataract ops is quite astounding, so with new eyes I have tried to capture some autumn colour in the garden, over the next few days.



Meanwhile I'll back fill with a few Tuscan images I managed to take.