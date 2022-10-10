Sign up
63 / 365
New eyes 1
So I have been missing for nigh on 2 months. In that time I have both cataracts done and despite blurry vision we had a holiday in Tuscany.
For those of you who know the effect of light and colour after cataract ops is quite astounding, so with new eyes I have tried to capture some autumn colour in the garden, over the next few days.
Meanwhile I'll back fill with a few Tuscan images I managed to take.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
0
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
63
photos
27
followers
23
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
10th October 2022 9:15am
light
,
colours
,
autumn
,
garden
,
dahlia
,
acer
Kartia
ace
Wow the colour on this one is fabulous. Glad you can enjoy it even more with your 'new eyes'.
October 10th, 2022
