New eyes 3 by stowgarden
67 / 365

New eyes 3

Love the vivid colour here and the detail in the centre of each berry. Looks even better after a rain shower too.
If you don't know about my title do look back at my 'New eyes 1' :-)
Time to move on now I think but I will enjoy everything anew now.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

