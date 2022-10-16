Sign up
73 / 365
And still they keep blooming
This is our Snow Goose rose. It climbs and falls over the fence from May til December if the weather stays right. On this one stem it shows all its stages from bud to wither, from pink through apricot and white. What we call a real do-er!
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Tags
rose
,
garden
