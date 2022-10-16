Previous
And still they keep blooming by stowgarden
And still they keep blooming

This is our Snow Goose rose. It climbs and falls over the fence from May til December if the weather stays right. On this one stem it shows all its stages from bud to wither, from pink through apricot and white. What we call a real do-er!
