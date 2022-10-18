Previous
Morning shadow by stowgarden
74 / 365

Morning shadow

We bought this metal seed head at a Gardeners' World exhibition some years ago and it gets moved around the garden on a regular basis. Now in a newly created space, the morning sun really gave it a new dimension.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
