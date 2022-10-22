Previous
Red sunlight by stowgarden
78 / 365

Red sunlight

I've taken so many photos of this little acer and none seem to do it justice. This morning's sun seem to light up the last of the leaves. Til next year my friend.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
