Needles and prickles by stowgarden
81 / 365

Needles and prickles

Returning from my double covid/flu jabs I found a pavement covered in fallen sweet chestnuts. How appropriate, from needles to prickles :-)
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
22% complete

Inga Johansson ace
Perfect focus. Are they the type of chestnuts you can eat?
October 25th, 2022  
