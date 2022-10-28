Previous
Autumn collection by stowgarden
83 / 365

Autumn collection

Focusing on the orange vibe!
All from the garden - marigolds still flowering,
leaves - rose, wisteria, prunus
berries - iris foetidissima, rose hips, pyracantha, rowan
Louise & Ken
That's an absolutely glorious splash of Autumn colouration in a still life!
October 28th, 2022  
