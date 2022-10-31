Previous
October violets by stowgarden
86 / 365

October violets

This was a surprise! Clearing out some general debris and found quite a few clumps of flowering violets! Certainly some things are continuing to flower and others blooming early!
31st October 2022

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
23% complete



Photo Details

