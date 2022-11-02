Sign up
88 / 365
From the archives
Still struggling some days after my cataract ops. Trying to focus isn't helpful when trying to take a picture!
So here's one I made earlier...
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
88
photos
32
followers
24
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 100 IS
Taken
22nd May 2010 6:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FunnyFace
Thats a fab back up pic! Sorry still struggling, hope be right as rain soon.
November 3rd, 2022
