Previous
Next
From the archives by stowgarden
88 / 365

From the archives

Still struggling some days after my cataract ops. Trying to focus isn't helpful when trying to take a picture!
So here's one I made earlier...
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace
Thats a fab back up pic! Sorry still struggling, hope be right as rain soon.
November 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise