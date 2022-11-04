Previous
Window light by stowgarden
Window light

Saw a number of images with this theme and liking the idea I tried this. I've no idea about the owo idea if someone could explain. My mum collected cats of all types, real and collectables and the collection went off to my brother in Australia after she died but I chose to keep this one.
Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Phil Sandford ace
Hi Cherrill,

OWO-5 is the 5th One Week Challeng being run by @Summerfield which is basically 7 random words, for 1 week only, that you try and photograph against.

This year's words are;

Monday– Halloween
Tuesday - Opposites
Wednesday - ISO 100
Thursday – Window lighting
Friday – Bokeh
Saturday - Minimal
Sunday – Roll credit

You'll find that the 7 words are also the 7 words for November words if you want to do it for lonnger

You can read more about it here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47213/one-week-only-%E2%80%93-almost-post-pandemic-edition
November 4th, 2022  
Cherrill
@phil_sandford Well thank you Phil!! I must keep your reply safe!! Thanks for taking the time :-)
November 4th, 2022  
