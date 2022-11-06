Previous
Stormy evening light by stowgarden
Stormy evening light

It has just poured down all day today. Then as the rain eased the sun put in a last appearance as it set beyond our garage. Crazy sky!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
gloria jones ace
Neat skylight capture
November 6th, 2022  
