Still waiting by stowgarden
94 / 365

Still waiting

These and about 50 more, still waiting to be planted! I promise to get them done this weekend along with lawn mowing, weeding, pruning...........
Love the layers of colour and the peeling skins.
10th November 2022

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

