Previous
Next
Oswald and his poppy by stowgarden
95 / 365

Oswald and his poppy

I was lucky enough to buy one of the original ceramic poppies from the Tower of London display in 2014. I dedicate to my great uncle Oswald Tilley who died in April 1915 aged only 19.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
We have one too & we went to the Tower of London to see the installation. A lovely tribute.
November 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise