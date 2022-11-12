Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Oswald and his poppy
I was lucky enough to buy one of the original ceramic poppies from the Tower of London display in 2014. I dedicate to my great uncle Oswald Tilley who died in April 1915 aged only 19.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
95
photos
32
followers
25
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
11th October 2017 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
oswald
,
we-will-remember-them
Carole Sandford
ace
We have one too & we went to the Tower of London to see the installation. A lovely tribute.
November 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close