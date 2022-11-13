Previous
Phyllis' Fancy by stowgarden
96 / 365

Phyllis' Fancy

One of the Salvias I grew for the first time this year. Long arching stems that flower all the way along, having a new burst of life since the rains came. Another lovely day in the garden although it began with a heavy dew.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

