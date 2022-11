Another collage!

Some days I have too many images I want to share, other days I struggle to take a picture! A quick walk around our garden I found more plants to be flowering than back in the hot summer!



winter jasmine, leycestria formosa, verbena, petunia, erigeron, marigold, roses, Welsh poppy, Fatsia japonica, fuchsias, salvia



To me each tells a story but I will tell you one - did you know that people with dementia lose their colour vision. Red is the last to disappear. This little rose was chosen by my Mum and I only realised later that it was the only one she could distinguish.