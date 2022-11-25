Sign up
103 / 365
The very last one
Another forage around the garden and I found this small Japanese anemone still blooming. It deserved some recognition and a sunny photo :-)
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Tags
sunlight
,
garden
,
anemone
,
late-bloomer
