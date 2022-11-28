Sign up
More garden foraging
My hydrangeas hated that hot weather but some dainty little florets have been left behind.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
28th November 2022 11:33am
Tags
garden
,
hydrangea
,
floret
