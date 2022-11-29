Previous
Winter trees, autumn leaves, spring buds by stowgarden
107 / 365

Winter trees, autumn leaves, spring buds

Nature is in a bit of a muddle at the moment, as no doubt you've heard. Summer flowers still blooming and narcissi flowering in Kew Gardens! Leaves still on the trees while others are bare...it does not bode well....
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

