114 / 365
Frosty morning on the green
Our first frost this morning, nothing to write home about but it conjured up some memories. Where I used to work was out in the countryside and I used to see some fabulous scenes. This was a frosty start viewed from my workplace.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Views
6
365
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
16th February 2016 9:08am
suffolk
,
memories
,
frost
,
countryside
