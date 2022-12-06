Previous
Frosty morning on the green by stowgarden
Frosty morning on the green

Our first frost this morning, nothing to write home about but it conjured up some memories. Where I used to work was out in the countryside and I used to see some fabulous scenes. This was a frosty start viewed from my workplace.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
