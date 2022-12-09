Previous
Frosty cotoneaster by stowgarden
Frosty cotoneaster

This shrub is really showing off in the garden at the moment with its coloured leaves and bright berries. Looking quite festive with its frosty touches.
9th December 2022

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
