117 / 365
Frosty cotoneaster
This shrub is really showing off in the garden at the moment with its coloured leaves and bright berries. Looking quite festive with its frosty touches.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Tags
garden
,
berries
,
frost
,
festive
