120 / 365
Catkins with spikes
Another taken yesterday during our amazing hoar frost. We woke to a slight dusting of snow here in Suffolk and bright sunshine.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX600 HS
Taken
11th December 2022 9:30am
Tags
garden
,
catkins
,
hoar-frost
