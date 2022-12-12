Previous
Catkins with spikes by stowgarden
120 / 365

Catkins with spikes

Another taken yesterday during our amazing hoar frost. We woke to a slight dusting of snow here in Suffolk and bright sunshine.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

