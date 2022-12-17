Sign up
125 / 365
Moss on an old wall
Very cold for a walk into town but the sun was shining and the old wall I pass every time was glittering with more frost layers. Love those crystals.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Tags
wall
,
moss
,
frost
,
crystals
