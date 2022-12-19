Sign up
127 / 365
Inside out
While filling the bird feeders I caught sight of our tree indoors. Is this an image of our tree or the bare branches and snow on the ground in our garden?
Can you spot the selfie, a snowman, a silver tree and a washing line?!
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years.
127
photos
36
followers
28
following
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
14th December 2022 3:25pm
Tags
reflections
,
outside
,
inside
,
christmas-tree
