Winter colour by stowgarden
128 / 365

Winter colour

Now the frost has melted, a quick tour revealed a lot of wet mush and sad looking plants. However the rose hips were giving bright spots of colour.
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England.
