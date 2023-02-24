Previous
All things bright and beautiful by stowgarden
172 / 365

All things bright and beautiful

In complete contrast to yesterday's bw image, here's a different polyanthus looking very cheerful. Not sure which I prefer...
24th February 2023

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
47% complete

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Both images are really effective in their own way. The water drops are great in this one.
February 24th, 2023  
