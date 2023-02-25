Previous
Flamingo part 2 by stowgarden
Flamingo part 2

My wonderful amaryllis 'Flamingo' has had a second flowering! Just as beautiful!
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
47% complete

Babs ace
Lovely lighting of this gorgeous flower.
February 25th, 2023  
Cherrill
@onewing thank you. It's just the morning sun coming through our bedroom window :-)
February 25th, 2023  
