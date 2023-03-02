Previous
Basil by stowgarden
177 / 365

Basil

Thought I'd join in the rainbow challenge this year. It might help me look wider than my garden for some inspiration!!
Still used a plant for my green day though!!
Basil on the window sill.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
