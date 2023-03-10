Sign up
185 / 365
Blue beads
For the rainbow challenge - blue
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
185
Tags
necklace
beads
rainbow2023
william wooderson
Neat framing. Could be for an advert for high class jewelry!
March 10th, 2023
Cherrill
@will_wooderson
that's very kind. Anything but high class I'm afraid :-)
March 10th, 2023
