Previous
Next
Blue beads by stowgarden
185 / 365

Blue beads

For the rainbow challenge - blue
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson
Neat framing. Could be for an advert for high class jewelry!
March 10th, 2023  
Cherrill
@will_wooderson that's very kind. Anything but high class I'm afraid :-)
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise