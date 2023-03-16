Previous
Arum italicum by stowgarden
191 / 365

Arum italicum

For the rainbow challenge - green

Have these all around the garden, never planted them!! Very similar to the wild Cuckoo Pint with the spikes of orange berries later in the year.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
52% complete

Photo Details

