Previous
Next
Mint green by stowgarden
205 / 365

Mint green

For the rainbow challenge - green

Fresh mint from the supermarket, now sold with roots in compost. My old plant was all woody and lost it flavour so an upgrade was needed. For £1 who could buy a pot of herbs for cheaper?! Thank you Asda!!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Cherrill

@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise