205 / 365
Mint green
For the rainbow challenge - green
Fresh mint from the supermarket, now sold with roots in compost. My old plant was all woody and lost it flavour so an upgrade was needed. For £1 who could buy a pot of herbs for cheaper?! Thank you Asda!!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Cherrill
@stowgarden
Hi I'm Cherrill from Suffolk, England. Began 365 back in 2009 I think and completed quite a few years. Recently I've been on Instagram but...
Tags
green
,
herbs
,
mint
,
rainbow2023
