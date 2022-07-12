Previous
Next
Work trip to London by stowie576
3 / 365

Work trip to London

A little work trip to London today. The office environment was slightly more upmarket than I’m used to!! 😊 Yes, that’s a coffee shop with a barista on the bottom floor!!☕️
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Jon Stow

@stowie576
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise