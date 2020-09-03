Sign up
Photo 881
Moonset in the Desert
I went out on my walk this morning totally forgetting that there was a full moon. Next thing I knew there was this beautiful moon welcoming me to the new day.
None of my pictures are very good right now because I go out in the very early morning light because of the heat. If I wait it will be 95 degrees F and that is too hot!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
