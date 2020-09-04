Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 882
Date Palm
I found a nice Date Palm today that is loaded with fruit. It looks so nicely trimmed and well taken care of. So many people think they don't need to water a palm tree but it is evident here that they thrive with attention. I love dates? Do you?
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
1216
photos
44
followers
77
following
241% complete
View this month »
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
Latest from all albums
876
877
878
879
880
153
881
882
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365Project
Camera
LG-M327
Taken
4th September 2020 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close