Date Palm by stownsend
Photo 882

Date Palm

I found a nice Date Palm today that is loaded with fruit. It looks so nicely trimmed and well taken care of. So many people think they don't need to water a palm tree but it is evident here that they thrive with attention. I love dates? Do you?
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
