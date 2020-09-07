Previous
Sunrise in the Desert by stownsend
Photo 885

Sunrise in the Desert

The sunrise today was so beautiful! Only if we have clouds do we have such nice sunrises. Usually the sky is just pure bright blue so I loved this one.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of that beautiful sky and I love the sun rays.
September 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is gorgeous Suzie, wonderful rays of hope!
September 7th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana! Rays of Hope. I needed to hear that.
September 7th, 2020  
