Photo 885
Sunrise in the Desert
The sunrise today was so beautiful! Only if we have clouds do we have such nice sunrises. Usually the sky is just pure bright blue so I loved this one.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365Project
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
7th September 2020 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of that beautiful sky and I love the sun rays.
September 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
This is gorgeous Suzie, wonderful rays of hope!
September 7th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana! Rays of Hope. I needed to hear that.
September 7th, 2020
