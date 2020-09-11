Sign up
Photo 889
Katie
There is a lot of discussion at our house about who's chair this really is. But she is good - when my husband approaches, she gets down.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
1
2
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
1223
photos
45
followers
66
following
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Views 4
4
Comments 1
1
Fav's 2
2
Album
365Project
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
11th September 2020 9:50am
Diana
ace
Such a great shot Suzie!
September 11th, 2020
