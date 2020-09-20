Sign up
Photo 896
Pride of Barbados Blooming
A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of this flower before it bloomed. You can view it here -
https://365project.org/stownsend/365/2020-09-06
I really love this bush. I just planted it early last spring and it has grown unbelievably fast. From about 12 inches to about 4 feet and is almost ready to be trimmed back.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
1230
photos
47
followers
63
following
245% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365Project
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
20th September 2020 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty
September 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such beautiful flowers and a lovely name for them
September 20th, 2020
