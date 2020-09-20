Previous
Next
Pride of Barbados Blooming by stownsend
Photo 896

Pride of Barbados Blooming

A couple of weeks ago I posted a picture of this flower before it bloomed. You can view it here -
https://365project.org/stownsend/365/2020-09-06

I really love this bush. I just planted it early last spring and it has grown unbelievably fast. From about 12 inches to about 4 feet and is almost ready to be trimmed back.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
I am back. It is now August of 2020 and I have been coming back for 10 years! I took a few months...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
So pretty
September 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such beautiful flowers and a lovely name for them
September 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise