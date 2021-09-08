Previous
Next
Fishing in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming by stownsend
Photo 912

Fishing in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

My husband looking for a good fishing hole with our yellow dog, Jake there with him. You can barely see Jake but he is in so, so many of my pictures from our travel days. This was 2014.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Those were the days indeed! I was at Yellowstone 35 years ago... Loved traveling in the West, but now it’s becoming a changed place due to drought and global warming.

Good to see you here!
September 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Rough water to fish? beautiful place to hang out for sure! great composed shot
September 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise