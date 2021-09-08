Sign up
Photo 912
Fishing in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
My husband looking for a good fishing hole with our yellow dog, Jake there with him. You can barely see Jake but he is in so, so many of my pictures from our travel days. This was 2014.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
2
1
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
1248
photos
40
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365Project
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
5th August 2014 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John
ace
Those were the days indeed! I was at Yellowstone 35 years ago... Loved traveling in the West, but now it’s becoming a changed place due to drought and global warming.
Good to see you here!
September 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Rough water to fish? beautiful place to hang out for sure! great composed shot
September 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Good to see you here!