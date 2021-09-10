Sign up
Photo 914
Kirby - 2
We have done a lot of sailing through the years, living on our boats for months at a time. This shot is when we were sailing off the coast of Maine near Biddeford. Kirby was an excellent sailor and I always trusted his decisions.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
3
0
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
1250
photos
40
followers
63
following
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a wonderful way to see places. Great capture of the captain.
September 10th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
September 10th, 2021
bruni
ace
Aye Aye captain.
how wonderful to see the world from a ship like you and your hubby did, great picture of your husband..
September 10th, 2021
