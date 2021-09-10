Previous
Kirby - 2 by stownsend
Kirby - 2

We have done a lot of sailing through the years, living on our boats for months at a time. This shot is when we were sailing off the coast of Maine near Biddeford. Kirby was an excellent sailor and I always trusted his decisions.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Suzie Townsend

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a wonderful way to see places. Great capture of the captain.
September 10th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
September 10th, 2021  
bruni ace
Aye Aye captain.
how wonderful to see the world from a ship like you and your hubby did, great picture of your husband..
September 10th, 2021  
